The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
- Client needs air conditioner. Call Kayla, 608-386-0749
- Family with child who has special needs is in need of a washer and dryer. Call Shana, 608-792-2681.
- Kane Street Community Garden is seeking volunteers to help with garden care and harve
sting. To sign up, visit
- .
- Back to School Project seeking new school supplies for students in need. Item needed: large size backpacks, highlighters, 3- and 4-inch 3-ring binders, earbuds/headphones, pencil boxes/bags, pencil sharpeners, plastic/paper/pronged folders, washable markers, thick glue sticks, glue bottles, colored pencils, square and pencil-top erasers, pens, blunt scissors, and college- and wide-rule loose leaf paper and notebooks. Drop off locations: YMCA, 1140 Main St.
; Erickson Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St.; and Catholic Charities, 508 Fifth Ave. S.