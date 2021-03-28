For Goodness' Sake: Appliances, mattresses and food donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Grandmother with physical disability is caring for grandchildren and needs an electric washer and dryer; child needs twin-size mattress and boxspring. Call Nicki, 608-785-9864.
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs donations of canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER food pantry needs donations of helper meals, pork-n-beans and deodorant. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd., or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
Kylie Mullen
