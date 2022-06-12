For Goodness' Sake: Appliances, school supplies needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

Formerly homeless man needs microwave. Call Kristi 608-790-2316

The La Crosse Area Back to School Project is collecting needed school supplies. Needed items: large backpacks, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, glue sticks/bottles, erasers block/pencil top, colored pencils, folders (thick, pronged & paper), thick washable markers, pens, 3-4” bingers, ear buds/headphones, pencil boxes/bags, blunt scissors, college ruled loose leaf paper, simple & scientific calculators. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Health & Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N., second floor, La Crosse; the La Crosse YMCA; or Catholic Charities, 508 Fifth Ave. S. and 3710 East Ave. S. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: pasta, rice, cereal, jelly and individual fruit cups. Drop off items 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

WAFER food pantry needs canned soup, cereal and side dishes. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse, call 608-782-6003 or visit waferlacrosse.org.

The Exchange Furniture Bank needs: microwaves, toasters, electric skillets, crockpots, toaster ovens, fans and air conditioning units. For more information visit theexchangelacrosse.org, call 608 301-5345, or drop small items off from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 1009 S. Fourth St., La Crosse.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

