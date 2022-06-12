For Goodness' Sake: Appliances, school supplies needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Formerly homeless man needs microwave. Call Kristi 608-790-2316
The La Crosse Area Back to School Project is collecting needed school supplies. Needed items: large backpacks, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, glue sticks/bottles, erasers block/pencil top, colored pencils, folders (thick, pronged & paper), thick washable markers, pens, 3-4” bingers, ear buds/headphones, pencil boxes/bags, blunt scissors, college ruled loose leaf paper, simple & scientific calculators. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Health & Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N., second floor, La Crosse; the La Crosse YMCA; or Catholic Charities, 508 Fifth Ave. S. and 3710 East Ave. S. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.