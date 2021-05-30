For Goodness' Sake: Bicycle, computer, food donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Young man, 6’3” and around 150 pounds, needs a bicycle to get to work. Call Kristina, 608-790-2316.
- Individual seeking a computer/laptop for volunteer initiatives, call Billie, 608-782-4877.
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs volunteers for the Community Garden, as well as donations of glass baby food jars for a project and rice, ravioli, spaghettios and tuna to stock shelves. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER food pantry needs donations of baked beans, diced tomatoes, laundry detergent and egg cartons. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd., or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.