The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
- 13-year-old male in need of a working bike to get to school. Contact Kayla, 608-386-0749.
- Elderly male veteran needs gas stove. Call Abby, 608-668-2201.
- WAFER food pantry needs canned soups, rice and noodle packets, and cereal. Donations can be dropped off at 1603 George St. (alley), La Crosse. Visit:
or call 608-782-6003 for more info.