For Goodness' Sake: Cloth masks and matched donations

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Face coverings and homemade fabric masks are needed for community members and those in essential roles. Drop off at Isle La Plume, 2000 Marco Drive La Crosse, or at Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of dry cereal, soups, mac ‘n’ cheese, baked beans and pasta. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- Join La Crosse County, iFeed, Rotary and Rotary Lights every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they collect canned goods and monetary donations at Valley View Mall in the Macy’s parking area, in the La Crosse County parking lot A behind the Law Enforcement Center and Big Lots parking lot. Items collected will be distributed to local food pantries through the Hunger Task Force. Thanks to a generous community donor, all cash donations will be matched up to $25,000. Monetary donations can be made at any Food Drive Friday location, mailed to the Hunger Task Force (memo: Food Drive, 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse WI 54603), or online at
- .
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
