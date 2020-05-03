For Goodness' Sake: Cloth masks, dry goods, mattresses needed

Join La Crosse County, iFeed, Rotary and Rotary Lights every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they collect canned goods and monetary donations at Valley View Mall in the Macy’s parking area, in the La Crosse County parking lot A behind the Law Enforcement Center and Big Lots parking lot. Items collected will be distributed to local food pantries through the Hunger Task Force. Thanks to a generous community donor, all cash donations will be matched up to $25,000. Monetary donations can be made at any Food Drive Friday location, mailed to the Hunger Task Force (memo: Food Drive, 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse WI 54603), or online at lacrossehtf.org/donate/donate-money/