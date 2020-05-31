For Goodness' Sake: Cloth masks, dry goods needed, monetary donations matched

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.

The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

Face coverings and homemade fabric masks are needed for community members and those in essential roles. Drop off at Isle La Plume, 2000 Marco Drive La Crosse, or at Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

WAFER Food Pantry is in need of mac and cheese, cereal, crackers and egg cartons. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.

The Fire Fighters Credit Union will match up to $50,000 in donations to the Hunger Task Force through May 31. Monetary donations can be made at any Food Drive Friday location, mailed to the Hunger Task Force (memo: Food Drive, 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse WI 54603), or online at lacrossehtf.org/donate/donate-money/

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

