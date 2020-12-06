 Skip to main content
For Goodness' Sake: Dry and canned foods, books and monetary donations needed
For Goodness' Sake: Dry and canned foods, books and monetary donations needed

Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.

The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
  • WAFER Food Pantry is in need of mac n’ cheese, canned vegetables and deodorant. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.
  • Barnes and Noble’s La Crosse store is collecting new books purchased from their store to donate to the Holiday for Goodness Sake Project. The goal is to collect 1,200 books. Ways to participate: shop in store (face masks required), order online and ship to store (proxy/pick up person: DONATION), or call the store and order over the phone at 608-785-1330.

The La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season. Cash and gift card donations will also be accepted to assist clients not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 4th St. N., La Crosse, WI 54601. For more information, call 608-473-3538.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

