For Goodness' Sake: Dry and canned foods, books and monetary donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
Support Local Journalism
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of mac n’ cheese, canned vegetables and deodorant. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.
- Barnes and Noble’s La Crosse store is collecting new books purchased from their store to donate to the Holiday for Goodness Sake Project. The goal is to collect 1,200 books. Ways to participate: shop in store (face masks required), order online and ship to store (proxy/pick up person: DONATION), or call the store and order over the phone at 608-785-1330.
The La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season. Cash and gift card donations will also be accepted to assist clients not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 4th St. N., La Crosse, WI 54601. For more information, call 608-473-3538.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.