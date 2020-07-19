For Goodness' Sake: Face coverings, bed frames and schools supplies needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Face coverings and homemade fabric masks are needed for community members and those in essential roles. Drop off at Great Rivers
- United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you are a community member in need of a mask, contact jnelson@gruw.org.
- The Exchange is in need of bed frames (twin, full and queen), f
- ans, small window air conditioners and small, counter-sized microwaves.
- If you have anything to donate, email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org.
- The Back2School project is seeking donated supplies to help 1,200 kids get the needed supplies for the 2020-21 school year. Needed items include notebooks, highlighters, EXPO markers, Ticonderoga pencils, scissors, erasers, glue sticks and bottles, colored pencils, heavy-duty folders, post-it pads, pens, crayons, rulers, compasses, protractors, index cards, backpacks, binders, earbuds/headphones, pencil boxes/bags and washable markers. Items can be dropped off at Catholic Charities between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 24.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of healthy cereals, mac and cheese and deodorant. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- Donations are encouraged to Amy’s Closet or The Exchange, as both organizations give items to community members in need at no cost.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.