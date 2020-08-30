For Goodness' Sake: Face coverings, food and volunteers needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Face coverings and homemade fabric masks are needed for community members and those in essential roles. Drop off at Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you are a community member in need of a mask, contact jnelson@gruw.org.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of canned vegetables, diced tomatoes and baked beans. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.
- Donations are encouraged to Amy’s Closet or The Exchange. Both organizations give items to community members in need at no cost.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
