For Goodness' Sake: Food, hygiene products, monetary donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week’s needs include:
- ALS patient needs lift recliner. Call Dawn, 608-775-6333
- Individual in need of working dorm size fridge to store food. Call Karlene, 608-394-1976.
- The Exchange needs new or gently used vacuums, microwaves and toasters; and cleaning supplies (hand/dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, brooms and sponges). Items can be dropped off Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1009 S. Fourth St, La Crosse, or visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org for more information.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: individually wrapped snack items, fruit cups, puddings, crackers, etc. Drop off items 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER food pantry needs soup and crackers, canned meat and toilet paper. Donations can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. in La Crosse. For hours of donation, go to http://waferlacrosse.org or call 608-782-6003.
- Barnes and Noble’s La Crosse Store is again collecting new books purchased from their store to donate to the Holiday For Goodness Sake Project. The goal is to collect 1,200 books between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9. Ways to participate: shop in store for a book, order online and ship to store (add proxy/pick up person: DONATION), or call the store and order over the phone 608-785-1330.
- La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need (kids, adults, families) this holiday season. Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness’ Sake” and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse WI 54601.
- For more information, contact Lindsey at lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org or call/text 608-473-3538.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.