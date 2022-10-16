 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For Goodness’ Sake

For Goodness' Sake: Food, hygiene products, monetary donations needed

Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • WAFER food pantry needs pasta, soup and crackers, and hygiene and personal care items. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse, call 608-782-6003 or visit waferlacrosse.org.
  • The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: individually wrapped snack items, fruit cups, puddings, crackers, etc. Drop off items 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
  • Youth would like to attend after-school programming; fees were reduced, but still needs to pay a $100 portion. Donations of any amount can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse WI 54601, memo: after school.
  • Local teenager would like to participate in the school band trip. Amount needed to participate in this opportunity is $1,400; still needs $280. Donations of any amount can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse WI 54601, memo: band trip.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

