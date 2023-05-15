Back to School Project seeking new school supplies for students in need. Item needed: large size backpacks, highlighters, 3- 4” 3-ring binders, Ear buds/headphones, pencil boxes/bags, pencil sharpeners, plastic/paper/pronged folders, washable markers thick, glue sticks & bottles, colored pencils, square & pencil top erasers, pens, blunt scissors, loose leaf paper & notebooks - college & wide ruled. Drop off locations: YMCA 1140 Main St., Erickson BGC 1331 Clinton St., & Catholic Charities 508 5th Ave. South.

The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: cereal & peanut butter. Drop off items M-F 8am-3pm at 1240 Clinton St. La Crosse or call 608-793-1003

The Exchange needs new or gently used: living room furniture (couches), kitchen items (microwaves, toasters, crockpots, coffee pots, pots/pans), bedroom furniture (twin/full mattresses, box springs, frames, dressers), kitchen table & chairs, vacuums, fans. Items can be dropped off Tues & Thurs 1-4pm, Mon & Wed 1-3pm at 1009 S 4th St, La Crosse or visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org for more information