The For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The program is administered by La Crosse County. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Individual needs microwave. Call Jackie, 608-210-4614.
- Teen boy needs twin bed. Call Melani, 608-789-6747.
- Man needs recliner and size 4x T-shirts. Call Nicki, 608-269-7454.
- Local neighborhood after-school youth program is looking for new or gently used yard games (such as cornhole, ladder toss, yard Jenga, yard dice, spikeball, badminton, etc). Call Jenni, 608-386-4420.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs soup, mac-n-cheese, spam, cereals, condiments, vegetables, peanut butter, canned chicken and brown instant rice. Also needed are egg cartons. Drop off items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.