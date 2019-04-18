The For Goodness Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
Rollerblades needed in mens size 10, kids size 5 and 11, women’s size 7. Call Scott, 608-785-6067.
Family expecting a baby needs tall dresser with four to five drawers. Delivery preferred. Call Abbie, 608-785-5613.
The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce, and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
WAFER food pantry needs soups, mac ‘n cheese, and spam. Drop off items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.