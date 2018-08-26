Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- Infant car seat with stroller and bassinet, double stroller, front to back, needed for toddler twins. Call Abbie, 608-785-5613.
- Single grandma caring for a special needs grandchild needs a kitchen table and chairs. Call Nicki, 608-785-9864.
- Elderly disabled woman in wheelchair needs a shelving unit; elderly disabled man needs shelving unit or tall dresser. Call Karen, 608-789-7808.
- Pregnant woman needs crib mattress. Call Kelly, 608-785-9793.
- Desktop or laptop computer needed. Call Karlene, 608-789-8549.
- A person would benefit from portable CD or cassette player and headphones. Call Antoinette, 608-785-6322.
- Full- or queen-size bed needed. Call Jessica, 608-789-4837.
- The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs canned fruit in water, cereal and peanut butter. Drop items off at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.