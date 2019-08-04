Portable A/C, baby supplies, beds needed
The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Child with asthma in need of a portable A/C unit. Call Kris at 608-392-5267.
- Baby items needed: crib and bedding, car seats (cannot be expired,) high chairs, jumper/swing, baby bath, nursing pillow, bottles, stoller, baby thermometer, clippers, pacifiers, rattles, bibs, diaper bag, ect. Call Abby 608-785-0001 ext. 300.
- Adult needs bed. Call Lindsey at 608-371-9171.
- Window A/C needed. Call Emily 608-210-4127.
- Large family needs a dryer. Call Melani 608-789-6747.
- Needed: full or queen bed, kitchen supplies (silverware, bowls and plates, pots and pans, ect.) Call Chris 608-785-6233.
- Single mom needs bunk bed and three twin mattresses. Call Angela 608-785-6159.
- Single dad in need of a washer and dryer. Call Deb 608-792-1738.
- Man needs bike for transportation. Call Tammy 608-785-5749.
- The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs hotel-sized hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash; egg cartons, baked beans and canned fruit. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.