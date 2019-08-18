The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Families need electric dryers. Call Karlene 608-789-8549.
- Three boys need beds. Call Kathleen 608-785-5602.
- The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs hotel-sized hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash; egg cartons, baked beans and canned fruit. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs peanut butter and jelly, baby food, and baked beans. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
