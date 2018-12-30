Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- Winter clothes for baby boy size 3 to 6 months, outdoor winter wear for 5-year-old girl, boots size 13, small blender and coffee maker need. Call Abbie, 608-785-5613.
- Person needs work boots size 9. Call Brook, 608-785-6031.
- Woman needs wheeled walker with seat and brakes. Call Keri, 608-702-3600.
- Family needs full-size bed. Call Kelly, 608-785-5846.
- Baby items needed: boys clothes 3 to 6 months, changing table and pad, boys winter coat size 3T, boys boots size 8 toddler and infant walker. Call Dawn, 608-785-9837
- Twin-size box spring and mattress needed. Call Kyra, 608-785-9642.
- Expectant mother seeks infant heart rate sleeping mat or monitor, bottles and burp rags. Call Kelly, 608-785-9793.
- Family needs full-size futon frame and mattress. Call Karlene, 608-789-8549.
- Woman needs winter gloves, hat and scarf; person seeks yarn to make items to donate to others. Call Tiffany, 608-785-6388.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs peanut butter and cereal. Drop items of at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs tuna, soup, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and jelly, crackers and juice. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.