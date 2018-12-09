Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- 11-year-old boy would benefit from a yoga mat. Call Nicki, 608-785-9864.
- Formerly homeless person needs a twin bed. Call, Alisha 608-386-4416.
- Person with a disability needs vacuum cleaner with hose/extension; man with disability needs winter coat size 3XL (no double zipper), hat and gloves size XL. Call Jessica, 608-789-4837.
- Woman with disability needs kitchen table and chairs. Call Karen, 608-789-7808.
- A person needs converter box and antenna for TV. Call Nanette, 608-785-6445.
- Baby girl clothes size 0-6 months and bassinet needed. Call Abbie, 608-785-6445.
- A young couple expecting a baby this spring needs a safe space for baby to sleep (crib, pack-n-play, bassinet) and maternity clothes size L/XL. Call Bethany, 608-789-4857.
- Mom expecting twin girls needs clothing, blankets, pack-n-play; homeless pregnant woman needs 34DD bras, XL T-shirts, men’s sweatpants with drawstring size small/medium. Call Gretchen. 608-785-5609.
- Family needs washing machine. Call Melani at Northside School, 608-789-6747.
- Microwave needed. Call Gretchen, 608-789-4894.
- Woman needs mittens, scarf and hat. Call Tiffany, 608-785-6388.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs peanut butter and cereal. Drop items off at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs mixed vegetables, pancake mix, tuna, canned meat/stews, soups and canned tomatoes. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- The La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season (families, children, disabled adults and elderly). Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 N. Fourth St., La Crosse, WI 54601. For more information, call Lindsey at 608-785-5841.