For Goodness' Sake for Sunday, December 22

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.

Disabled woman needs large recliner. Call Sherry 608-785-3662.

WAFER Food Pantry canned chicken, baking mixes and shampoo. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.

The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs tuna, soup, peanut butter and egg cartons. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse.

La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season.

Also needed are cash and gift card donations to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness’ Sake” and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse WI 54601. For more information, contact Lindsey at 608-785-5841.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

