Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- Elderly woman needs countertop microwave. Call Karen, 608-789-7808.
- Needed: microwave. Call Ashley, 608-789-4859.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs peanut butter and cereal. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs tuna, pancake mix and peanut butter. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.