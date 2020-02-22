For Goodness' Sake for Sunday, Feb. 23

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
You have free articles remaining.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Needed items: TV, DVD player, dresser, walker for baby, shelf for child’s room. Call Aly at 608-789-7812.
- Individual needs: small vacuum cleaner, small table and chairs, TV stand, desk. Call Jessica at 608-785-3634.
- 10-year-old with medical concerns has an action-track wheelchair and family needs a gently used 5-by-10-foot or larger covered trailer, or funds to purchase (about $3,000). Call Christine at 608-785-6034, or cash donations of any amount can be sent and payable to the For Goodness’ Sake Project, 300 N. Fourth St. La Crosse, WI, 54601.
- Infant in need of a jumper or walker. Call Kelly at 608-785-9793.
- Family needs electric dryer. Call Jenny at 608-785-6030.
- Disabled grandmother caring for grandchildren needs washer and electric dryer. Call Nicki at 608-785-9864.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of soup, crackers, healthy cereals, baked beans, canned vegetables, tuna, toothpaste, and baby food, cereal or formula. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs tuna, soup, breakfast cereal and peanut butter. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.