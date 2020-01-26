For Goodness' Sake for Sunday, Jan. 26

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Woman being licensed as a foster parent needs a bunk bed. Call Kish, 607-787-1111.
- Family would benefit from TV and DVD player; toddler needs potty chair. Call Aly, 608-789-7812.
- Baby girl clothing needed, 3-9 months, socks and baby gate. Call Kelly, 608-785-9793.
- Disabled woman needs full-size boxspring, mattress, silverware and dish drying rack; another disabled woman would benefit from a sewing machine. Call Nick, 608-294-7102.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of 5 and 6 diapers, baked beans and canned chicken. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs tuna, soup, breakfast cereal and peanut butter. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.