Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- Family needs a crib and card table with chairs. Call Patty, 608-784-8125.
- Full- or queen-size mattress needed. Call Amy, 608-269-7452.
- Woman with disability would benefit from a recliner. Call Sherry, 608-785-3662.
- A person needs a twin bed. Call Brooke, 608-269-7481.
- Family needs two twin beds. Call Amy, 608-785-6285.
- Family in need of a bed (twin- or full-size) and couch. Call Clara, 608-785-5504.
- La Crosse County Human Services seeks items for its family visitation rooms: baby dolls, a baby doll stroller, high chair, rocking chair, changing pads for changing tables, infant activity mats, board games, art supplies (markers, paper, coloring books, pencils, crayons), kid friendly art to hang on the walls, small TV, DVD player and kids DVDs, book shelf, baby bouncer or exersaucers and tall floor lamps. Call Aly, 608-789-7812.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs peanut butter and cereal. Drop items off at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs canned beans, soup, tuna, peanut butter, soups and shampoo. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.