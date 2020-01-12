For Goodness' Sake for Sunday, Jan. 12

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Standard refrigerator needed, Call Kyra at 608-785-9642.
- Grandparents need two twin beds for grandchildren in their care. Call Tammy at 608-785-6064.
- Elderly woman, hard of hearing, needs a cordless telephone with volume control. Call Jen at 608-785-6149.
- Formerly homeless person needs: floor and table lamps, microwave, toaster, entryway rug, large area rug and shovel. Call Alisha at 608-787-1111.
- Person needs beds, full- or queen-size. Call Chelsea at 608-785-5534.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of diced tomatoes, baked beans, elbow noodles, canned chicken, soups, mixed vegetables, shampoo and laundry detergent. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs tuna, soup, peanut butter and egg cartons. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.