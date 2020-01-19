For Goodness' Sake for Sunday, Jan. 19

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Grandparents raising grandchildren need two twin beds. Call Tammy 608-785-6064.
- Individual needs queen mattress and box spring, delivery needed. Call Kelly 608-785-5846.
- Needed: twin bed frame, coffee table, recliner and living room chairs. Call Chelsea 608-785-5534.
- Family staying at local shelter needs humidifier for child’s medical needs. Call Abbie 608-785-5613.
- Disabled woman needs electric can opener. Call Sherry 608-785-3662.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of toothpaste, baked beans and low-sugar canned fruit. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs tuna, soup, peanut butter and egg cartons. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.