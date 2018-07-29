Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- A family needs an electric dryer and trundle bed with twin mattress or two complete twin beds. Call Heather, 608-785-6146.
- Youth would benefit from new or gently used art supplies: colored pencils, chalk, adult coloring books, crafts, paint, etc. Call Kyra, 608-785-9642.
- Person needs a rear-discharge wall unit air conditioner, 24⅜ x 14½, 8,000 to 15,000 BTU. Call Kristina, 608-789-8582.
- Individual needs rear venting, wall sleeve air-conditioning unit. Call Antoinette, 608-785-6322.
- Expectant mother needs small dresser, changing station and baby monitor. Call Kelly, 608-785-9793.
- A person needs a computer, desktop or laptop. Contact Karlene, 608-789-8549.
- Single working parent needs washer and dryer. Call Deb, 608-792-1738.
- New and gently used fans can be dropped off at the La Crosse County Health Department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 300 N. Fourth St., second floor. Fans will be distributed to community members in need.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs canned fruit in water, cereal and peanut butter. Drop items off at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs canned soups, side dishes, juice. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- The La Crosse Area Back to School Project is in need of school supplies to help 800 to 1,000 local students in need. Items include backpacks, scientific calculators, large binders, Expo markers, Clorox wipes, glue sticks, notebooks, headphones/ear buds, flash drives, snacks, colored pencils, Ziploc bags, pencil box/bag, folders, washable markers, Kleenex, scissors, highlighters, loose leaf paper, glue bottles, pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, rulers, compasses, protractors, paper towels, index cards, post its, subject dividers, dictionaries, student planners. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 2., at Catholic Charities, 413 S. Third St.