The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- 11-year-old girl needs dresser; family needs queen bed. Both need deliveries as family doesn’t drive. Call Ashley 608-789-8524.
- Family needs washing machine and electric dryer. Call Karlene 608-789-8549.
- Single mom with three kids needs washer. Call Katie 785-3486.
- Person with disabilities needs wall sleeve a/c unit. Call Chelsea 608-787-1111.
- Woman with disabilities needs twin box spring and extra large recliner. Call Sherry 608-785-3662.
- Single mom with no transportation needs washer and dryer, delivery needed. Call Kara 262-298-0170.
- Family needs washer and dryer. Call Kelly 608-785-9793.
- Family needs smaller window a/c unity. Call Scott 608-785-6067.
- Single mother looking for washer and dryer. Call Jenni 608-386-4420.
- The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs hotel-sized hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash; egg cartons, baked beans and canned fruit. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs soup, pancake mix and hygiene items. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
