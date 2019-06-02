The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Family needs dresser and bike trailer. Call Kelly 608-785-9793.
- Two children need twin size beds. Call Melissa 608-785-6099.
- Young family with kids need washer and dryer. Call Deb 608-792-1738.
- Elderly, disabled woman needs assistance purchasing paint and sealer for home repairs, facing eviction. About $350 needed for supplies, labor also needed. Donations can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce, and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs pancake mix, condiments, baked beans, canned meat, mac and cheese, peanut butter, and egg cartons.
- Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.