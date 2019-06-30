The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Pregnant woman needs maternity clothes, size large. Call Kelly at 608-785-9793.
- Individual would benefit from desktop computer. Call Kriston at 608-269-7449.
- Visually impaired person needs white cane. Call Ethan at 608-787-1111.
- Family seeking woman’s bike with child bike seat or trailer for transportation. Call Angela at 608-785-6159.
- Man needs dresser, living-room chair and microwave with dial. Call Kristine at 608-785-6097.
- Woman needs power-lift chair. Call Joel at 608-293-4938.
- Disabled woman needs 8000 BTU A/C unit. Call Jamie at 608-785-3640.
- Individual needs walker with seat. Call Nanette at 608-785-6445.
- Any size mattress needed. Call Katie Smith at 608-789-7847.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs hotel sized hygiene items; shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs soup, baby cereal, deodorant, salad dressing, baking mixes and spaghetti sauce. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.