The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Man needs bike suitable for 6-foot-tall male. Call Jaimie at 608-789-7828.
- Family in need of washing machine and electric dryer. Call Karlene 608-789-8549.
- Disabled man looking for portable air conditioner; disabled woman looking for extra large recliner chair. Call Sherry 608-785-3662.
- Bikes needed: women’s bike for 15-year-old girl and boy’s bike for 10-year-old (with training wheels.) Call Sadie 608-787-1111.
- Lawn mower needed. Call Brook 608-785-6031.
- Elderly, disabled woman needs assistance purchasing paint and sealer for home repairs, facing eviction. About $175 still needed for supplies, labor also needed. Donations can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs vegetables, mac-n-cheese, and baked beans. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
