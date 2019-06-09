The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Disabled older person needs microwave and vacuum. Call Nick 608-294-7102.
- Child with medical needs seeks window air conditioner and portable air conditioner. CAll Susan 608-784-1035 ext. 3
- Disabled woman needs twin-size bed frame, boxspring and mattress. Call Sherry 608-785-3662.
- Woman needs lift chair recliner. Call Nicki 608-269-7454.
- Single mother needs microwave and wall/window air conditioner with dimensions of 25 inches wide, 14.5 inches high and 15 inches deep. Call Rachel 608-785-5569.
- Family needs dresser and bike trailer. Call Kelly 608-785-9796.
- Elderly, disabled woman needs assistance purchasing paint and sealer for home repairs, facing eviction. About $350 needed for supplies, labor also needed. Donations can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce, and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs pancake mix, condiments, baked beans, canned meat, mac and cheese, peanut butter, and egg cartons. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
