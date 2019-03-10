Try 3 months for $3

Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.

The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:

  • Disabled woman needs twin-size mattress (must be from smoke- and pet- free home) and would benefit from a 32-inch TV. Call Clara, 608-785-5504.
  • Family needs electric dryer. Call Karlene, 608-789-8549.
  • Family needs twin and bunk beds. Call Tammy, 608-785-6064.
  • Individual with disabilities needs a small humidifier. Call Jessica, 608-789-4837.
  • Family needs sofas, queen-size bed and dining room table. Call Shoua, 608-785-6119.
  • The Hunger Taskforce needs pasta, pasta sauce, tuna. Drop items off at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
  • WAFER food pantry needs canned soups, canned meats and peanut butter. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your potential donations.

