Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Disabled woman needs couch and twin mattress (must be from smoke- and pet-free home) and TV (32”). Call Clara, 608-785-5504.
- Boy needs clothes size 3T. Call Patty, 608-792-3760.
- 13-year-old boy needs twin bed. Call Nicki, 608-785-9864.
- Needed: queen size mattress. Call Melissa, 608-785-3657.
- Infant needs a newer crib that meets safety standards. Call Bethany, 608-789-4857.
- Young disabled person needs full size mattress. Call Kristin, 608-210-4146.
- Single mother needs queen or full sized bed and twin size bed. Call Kristin, 608-210-4146.
- Individual needs a tall shelf and bagless vacuum. Call Alisha, 608-787-1111.
- Beds needed: bunk bed or full/queen. Call Abby, 608-785-5736.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs pancake mix, soups, peanut butter, personal hygiene items, canned meat and mac-n-cheese. Drop off items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.