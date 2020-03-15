For Goodness' Sake for Sunday, March 15

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Family is in need of a dresser, twin mattress, full-size bed and a queen size bed frame. Call Kayla, 608-785-5648.
- Ten-year-old with medical concerns has an action-track wheelchair and family needs a gently used 5-by-10-foot or larger covered trailer, or funds to purchase (about $3,000). Call Christine at 608-785-6034, or cash donations of any amount can be sent and payable to the For Goodness’ Sake Project, 300 N. Fourth St. La Crosse 54601.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of baked beans, applesauce, toothpaste, soup and crackers, condiments, salad dressing and instant brown rice. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs tuna, soup, breakfast cereal and peanut butter. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.