The For Goodness Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Family needs kitchen table and chairs for six. Delivery preferred, West Salem. Call Abbie 608-785-5613.
- Individual needs small microwave. Call Antoinette 608-785-6322.
- Woman needs summer clothes size 3-4X. Call Abby 608-785-0001 ex. 300.
- Rollerblades needed in men’s size 10, kids size 5 and 11, women’s size 7. Call Scott, 608-785-6067.
- Family expecting a baby needs tall dresser with four to five drawers. Delivery preferred. Call Abbie, 608-785-5613.
- The Hunger Task Force food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs canned chicken, soups and vegetable varieties. Drop off items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.