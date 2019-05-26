The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Grandparents in need of bunk beds. Call Tammy 608-785-6064.
- Woman in need of lift chair for chronic pain. Call Klarice 608-785-3635.
- Individual with disabilities needs window air conditioner. Call Jessica 608-789-4837.
- Client seeking yarn to make items to donate back to community. Call Tiffany 608-785-6388.
- Local neighborhood after-school program looking for new or gently used yard games such as cornhole, ladder toss, yard Jenga, and badminton. Call Jenni 608-386-4420.
- Single mom needs vacuum cleaner. Call Katie 785-3586.
- Grandparents need highchair, Family needs washer; delivery needed. Call Deb 608-792-1738.
- Individual looking for guitar for music therapy. Call Alisha 608-787-1111.
- Family needs queen bed sheets. Call Allie 608-785-9582.
- Elderly woman needs love-seat. Call Rita 608-789-8603.
- Elderly, disabled woman needs assistance purchasing paint and sealer for home repairs, facing eviction. Approximately $350 needed for supplies, labor also needed. Donations can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N.
- The Hunger Task Force food bank needs pasta, pasta sauce and tuna. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs tuna, mac n’ cheese, pancake mix and syrup, canned chicken, peanut butter, canned soups, pork-n-beans, and canned vegetable varieties. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.