Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness' Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- Family needs a queen-size bed. Call Allie, 608-785-9582.
- Woman needs wing-back chair and end tables. Call Sheila, 608-785-6208.
- Family needs queen-size box spring and twin- or full-size bed for child, baby clothes girl size 0-6 month, bassinet and bottles. Call Abbie, 608-785-5613.
- Needed: shower curtain and rod. Call Ashley, 608-789-4859.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs peanut butter and cereal. Drop items off at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs canned meat, baked beans and peanut butter. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness' Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season. Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 N. Fourth St., La Crosse, WI, 54601. For more information contact Lindsey, 608-785-5841.