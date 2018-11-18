Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- Homeless man needs winter coat size 3x and tennis shoes and boots size 14. Call Jaimie, 608-789-7828.
- Seven-year-old needs twin-size bed. Call Corrine, 608-789-4828.
- Man needs sweatpants size 4x and shirts size 3x. Call Brooke, 608-269-7481.
- Needed: girls baby clothes, baby blankets, diaper bag, baby washcloths/towels. Call Dawn, 608-785-9837.
- Man with disability needs an electric lift recliner chair or easy manual to recline chair. Call Sherry, 608-785-3662.
- The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs peanut butter and cereal. Drop items off at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
- WAFER food pantry needs canned soups. Drop items off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
- Jail Ministry seeks donation of warm clothes (especially pants and shoes) and winter wear (coats, boots, hats and gloves) for men and women of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to the jail reception window at 333 Vine St.
- La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season (families, children, disabled adults and the elderly). Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 N. Fourth St., La Crosse, WI 54601. For more information, call Lindsey at 608-785-5841