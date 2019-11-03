The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Family would benefit from board games and card games. Call Gretchen 608-785-6041.
- Family of seven in need of washing machine. Call Deb 608-782-1738.
- Family of five needs table and chairs. Call Chris 608-785-6284.
- Grandmother caring for grandchild needs bunk beds. Call Isaac 608-792-1617.
- Ninja blender (or similar) needed for individual with Celiac’s disease. Call Pam 608-787-1111.
- Baby due this month needs baby swing. Call Shannon 608-519-8011.
- 71-year-old woman needs refrigerator, delivery needed to West Salem. Call Sarah 608-787-1111.
- Child needs dresser, family needs pizza pan. Call Aly 608-789-7812.
- Family needs futons. Call Scott 608-785-6067.
- Family with disabled child needs TV. Call Rachel 608-785-5569.
- Family needs electric stackable washer/dryer. Call Heather 608-785-6146.
- Woman with disabilities needs king-size blanket and yarn. Call Jessica 608-789-4837.
- Elderly woman needs recliner. Call Kristin 608-785-6219.
- Student with sensory needs would benefit from weighted blanket, squishy/stretchy fidget toys, sensory table, chewable items and communication products such as picture books. Call Tabatha 608-789-8852.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs tuna, soup, peanut butter and egg cartons. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse.
- WAFER Food pantry needs soup, mac and cheese, canned vegetables, tomato products and bar soap. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season. Also needed are cash and gift card donations to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse WI 54601. For more information, contact Lindsey at 608-785-5841.
