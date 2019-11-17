The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Single mother with three small children and disabled mother needs dryer. Call Abby 608-785-0001, extension 300
- Man needs lift chair due to chronic back and leg pain. Call Klarice 608-785-3635.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs tuna, soup, peanut butter and egg cartons. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse.
- WAFER Food pantry needs mac and cheese, canned vegetables and canned meat. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season.
Also needed are cash and gift card donations to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness’ Sake” and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse WI 54601. For more information, contact Lindsey at 608-785-5841.
