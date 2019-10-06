The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
- Homeless mom needs tennis shoes (size 7.5), warm clothes (pants size 8, sweatshirts size medium/large), rain suit, waterproof backpack, thermal socks and gloves. Call Katie 608-785-3486.
- Person in need of a heavy-duty reclining chair. Call Samantha 608-775-4875.
- Queen, full or twin beds needed for mom and child. Call Kara 262-298-0170.
- Community member with shoulder issues needs electric recliner. Call Sherry 608-785-3662.
- Single mom of two young children in need of a washing machine, dryer and potty chair. Call Katie 608-385-3486.
- Formerly homeless family needs furniture (dressers, kitchen table, bunk beds with mattress, couch and chairs.) Call Ashley 608-789-8524.
- Family needs bunk beds and dryer. Call Deb 608-792-1738.
- Man with disabilities needs warm stocking hat, sweatpants size medium, jeans (size 34x32), shirts (2XL) and coat (2XL). Call Jessica 608-789-4837.
- Family needs washing machine. Call Jenni 608-386-4420.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs beans (baked, black, pinto, chili, kidney), peanut butter, pasta sauce, canned fruit and egg cartons. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse.
