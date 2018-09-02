Administered by La Crosse County, the For Goodness’ Sake program provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week:
- Baby items needed: pacifiers, infant towels/wash clothes, pack-n-play. Call Dawn, 608-785-9837.
- Family needs a dresser, desktop or laptop computer, and MP3 player. Call Karlene, 608-789-8549.
- Pack-n-play needed for 1-year-old child. Call Deb, 608-792-1738.
- Infant would benefit developmentally from a Jumparoo and walker. Call Angela, 608-785-6159.
- Family needs washer and dryer. Call Abby, 608-785-5736.
- Twins need front-to-back double stroller. Call Abbie, 608-785-5613.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta and pasta sauce. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.