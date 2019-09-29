The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need.
This week:
Newly housed mother seeking toddler bed, bedding and boys clothes 2T-3T. Call Sue 608-785-9315.
10-year-old boy with medical concerns has an Action Track Wheelchair to allow him to enjoy the outdoors, family needs covered trailer, 5’x10’ or larger, to bring the chair on outings. Call Christine 608-785-6034.
Twin size head/foot boards, 12-volt coffee pot, hot plate and heater that can plug into cigarette lighter, and electric dryer needed. Call Shannon 608-519-8011.
Client would benefit from a longboard. Call Ashley 608-789-4859.
You have free articles remaining.
Queen or king mattress and couch need, call Emily 608-210-4127.
Community member needs basic items for independent living: full/queen bed, silverware, plates, bowls, pots/pans, ect. Other items needed; recliner/comfortable chair, small table and chairs, microwave, ect. Call Chelsea 608-785-5534.
13-year-old boy would benefit from a membership at “The Good Fight” Community Center. Annual membership is $240 ($20/mo). Has received $190, still seeking $50. Donations of any amount can be sent payable to The For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse 54601, memo: Good Fight.
The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs beans (baked, black, pinto, chili, kidney), peanut butter, pasta sauce, canned fruit and egg cartons. Drop off items at 1240 Clinton St. or call 608-793-1002.
WAFER food pantry needs canned meat, baked beans and soups. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.