For Goodness' Sake: Furniture, food among this week's needs

The For Goodness’ Sake program is in need of the following items:
- The Exchange needs new or gently used mattresses, box springs, simple bed frames (twin, full and queen) — must be in excellent condition: no stains, rips or odors. Also needed: vacuums, microwaves, toasters, crockpots, rugs (all sizes), couches, tables (kitchen/dining, coffee, end) and dressers. Items can be dropped off 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 1009 S. Fourth St., La Crosse, or visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org for more information.
WAFER food pantry needs: side dishes, mac ‘n’ cheese and deodorant. Drop off items at 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse, or call 608-782-6003 or visit waferlacrosse.org.