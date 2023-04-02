The For Goodness’ Sake program is in need of the following items:
- Individual needs refrigerator and electric stove. Call Karlene, 608-394-1976.
- New or gently used men’s hiking boots, size 9.5. Call Holly, 608-785-6277.
- The Hunger Taskforce food bank needs cereal and peanut butter. Drop off items 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- The Exchange needs new or gently used: living room furniture (couches), kitchen items (microwaves, toasters, crockpots, coffee pots, pots/pans), bedroom furniture (twin/full mattresses, box springs, frames, dressers), kitchen tables and chairs, vacuums and fans. Items can be dropped off 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1009 S Fourth St., La Crosse, or visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org for more information. The Exchange will also be open for donation drop-off from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15.