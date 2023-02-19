The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: pasta and sauce, boxed meals, peanut butter, cereal and canned meat (chicken or tuna). Drop off items Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

The Exchange needs new or gently used: living room furniture, microwaves, vacuums, toasters, crockpots and dressers. Items can be dropped off from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1009 S. Fourth St., La Crosse, or visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org for more information.