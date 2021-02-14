For Goodness' Sake: Furniture, membership fee donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Teenage boy would like to attend community center. Membership is $25 per month or $240 for a year. Donations of any amount can be sent and made payable to The For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse, WI, 54601-3227.
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs volunteers to sort food, as well as donations of canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- The Exchange is seeking can-openers, wash cloths, hand towels, brooms, dust pans, kitchen tables and chairs, and mattresses in excellent condition. If you have any new or gently used items to donate, email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.